Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

The portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple’s upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/ Matt Sayles)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will host a series of TIME100 Talks next week — and the magazine has published a new image of the couple to mark the occasion.

In an official black and white image, shot by photographer Matt Sayles ahead of the virtual series, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, appears to pay a subtle tribute to her 36-year-old husband’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The former actress seems to be wearing a watch on her wrist that is identical to the Cartier Tank Française style beloved of the late Diana.

It is estimated that the gold accessory – which complements the mother-of-one’s Alexander McQueen suit — is worth approximately £17,800 (nearly $ 23,000 U.S.).

The Duke of Sussex’s mother, who passed away in 1997 aged 36, was pictured wearing it in the months before her death, including at a visit to Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Neasden, London.

According to Hello!, Meghan has also inherited a ring once belonging to Diana, which she wore on her 2018 wedding day, as well as a pair of earrings and bracelet, worn on the royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji the same year.

Prince Diana was pictured wearing what appears to be the same Cartier watch shortly before her death in 1997. (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan’s engagement ring also contains two stones from the collection left behind by Diana.

In a 2017 interview with the BBC to mark her upcoming nuptials, Meghan said: “Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mum, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

However, the duchess is also known to have gifted herself a Cartier Tank Française watch to celebrate the renewal of TV show Suits in 2015.

At the time, speaking to Hello!, she said: “I’ve always coveted [it]. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

The duke and duchess, who are now based in California with their 1-year-old son Archie after stepping back as senior royals earlier this year, have helped curate the TIME100 Talks beginning on Tuesday, with the aim of building a “compassionate digital world.”

