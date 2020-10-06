Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams 'scared' to call her 'It's pure fear'

Suits cast favourite Patrick J. Adams, 39, has opened up about his friendship with his former co-star Meghan Markle, 39. The actor admitted that although the pair have “spoken and texted a couple of times” since she embarked on her new life in the Royal Family, he feels “a little scared” to call her now.

The Mike Ross star, who was among guests at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, 36, in 2018, divulged when quizzed on what holds him back from calling his former on-screen love interest: “Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.” Patrick explained he and the Duchess of Sussex did exchange messages after she gave birth to her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and he and wife Troian Bellisario welcomed their daughter Aurora Adams. The Canadian star continued: “After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. READ MORE… Meghan and Harry blamed for royal feud as efforts to stop exit exposed

Patrick J. Adams admits he feels ‘intimidated’ by Meghan Markle

“I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.” Patrick also revealed he doesn’t spend time with Meghan anymore because of how “enormous her life has become”. He admitted to Radio Times: “We’ve spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan’s life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot. “We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways. - Advertisement -

Patrick J. Adams played Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband on Suits

Patrick J. Adams attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018

Patrick previously took to his Twitter to reveal a secret about Meghan and Harry’s wedding venue before he attended the ceremony. The actor also uploaded two pictures of himself and his other half Troian to his Instagram at the ceremony. He wrote: “Giant thank you to @blackcatstyling and @averyplewes for helping me look presentable enough to stand next to this beautiful woman. “And a big thank you to @canali1934 @antoshirt @piaget @iwcwatches @grensonshoes and @thetiebar for the expertise and craftsmanship.”(sic)

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times [RADIOTIMES]

The night before the Royal wedding, Patrick wrote a string of cute messages reflecting on his friend’s big day. He wrote: “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”(sic) He then spilled a secret about Windsor with his 538,000 followers. He penned: “70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty.”(sic) Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times – out now.

