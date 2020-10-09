Home Celebrity Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I...
Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I had done this sooner'

Meghan McCain is enjoying the “euphoria” of motherhood. In an emotional post on Instagram, The View co-host explained how her newborn daughter has changed her life — including by helping to fill the void left by her late father, John McCain.

“All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” McCain, who gave birth to daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Sept. 28, wrote. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body.”

Meghan McCain is enjoying life as a new mom, less than two weeks in. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

McCain called her baby girl a “little wildcat” who is “beautiful, strong” and “already so full [of] life and spirit.”

“I only wish I had done this sooner,” she continued. “Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together. I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful. This is the first time since my dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing.”

The late Sen. John McCain died from brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018. The television personality often remembers him on social media, writing last month how she wakes up and misses him every day.

“Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood,” McCain continued. “I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It’s all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable.”

Part of the reason McCain said she and husband Ben Domenech are keeping their journey private is due to the toxicity she experiences on social media. 

“Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible,” the talk show host wrote in May. 

“I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she added. “A bunch of inhumane jacka**** have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my dads cancer fight. It is a shame.”

Fortunately, most of the comments on McCain’s motherhood post from Thursday are all well-wishes.

Watch — The View welcomes Meghan McCain’s new baby girl:

