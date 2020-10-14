Home Entertainment Melania Trump book author accused of breaking pact
Entertainment

Melania Trump book author accused of breaking pact

0

THE US Justice Department on OCT 13 accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Justice Department lawyers said Winston Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit to government review a draft of her book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, which offers an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump’s wife.

Lawyers for Winston Wolkoff were not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The complaint said the Justice Department has jurisdiction in the case because of the first lady’s traditional public role dating back to Martha Washington, wife of the first U.S. president, George Washington.

The government asked that any profits Winston Wolkoff might realize from the book and subsequent movie deal or documentaries be set aside into a “constructive trust,“ with the monies ultimately going to the Treasury Department.

Published six weeks ago, the book was for a time on the New York Times best seller list. It sells for US$ 16.80 on amazon.com.

“The United States seeks to hold Ms. Wolkoff to her contractual and fiduciary obligations and to ensure that she is not unjustly enriched by her breach of the duties she freely assumed when she served as an adviser to the first lady,“ said a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.

It says Winston Wolkoff and Mrs. Trump in August 2017 sealed a “Gratuitous Services Agreement” related to “nonpublic, privileged and/or confidential information” that she might obtain during her service under the agreement.

- Advertisement -

“This was a contract with the United States and therefore enforceable by the United States,“ said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The government action was similar to Justice Department attempts to stop publication of a book published in June by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton was accused of divulging national security secrets, a charge he denied. Publication went ahead any way and a court battle continues over his book, The Room Where It Happened.

Winston Wolkoff’s tenure at the White House ended in early 2018 after it was disclosed that her company had received US$ 26 million to help plan Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. – Reuters

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLife Pack Organics and American Actor/Musician Sean McNabb Join Forces in Pursuit of Health & Wellness for All
Next articleHow to get rid of visceral fat: Eating more of this type of food could help burn belly fat

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Passionate about helping others

0
BEAUTY pageant winner and lawyer V. Kokila Vaani once said: “Wear your failures as a blessing for your new beginning.”“Pageantry gifted me with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Call of Duty Warzone update 1.28: Early Patch news is good for PC gamers

0
It won’t be long before COD fans are downloading the latest Call of Duty Warzone update across PS4, Xbox One and PC. The next...
Read more
Entertainment

Smash Bros Steve release time: Ultimate DLC 7, update 9.0.0 early patch notes

0
While the final new Mii Fighter will be Travis, from Suda 51's cult classic Wii series No More Heroes which is getting a third...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis ANGUISHED phone calls to Priscilla INCLUDING on night he died ‘He wanted her back'

0
Author and friend of Elvis and Priscilla, Chris Hitchens, spoke to photographer Terry O'Neill who dated Priscilla in 1975. He said: "Their love-making was frequently...
Read more
Entertainment

Great Barrier Reef may lose ability to recover

0
AUSTRALIA’s Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent...
Read more
Entertainment

Kiwi teen tops chart with viral TikTok tune

0
A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem Savage Love has been viewed more than a billion times said Oct 14 “it blows his mind”...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Young People Are Stepping Up to Be Poll Workers

Fashion 0
Hailey FuchsWASHINGTON — During the Wisconsin primary in April, Jacob Major, a high school student, noticed how the line for one of Milwaukee’s five...
Read more

Anthea Turner 'emotionally disturbed' as car in 'horrific mess' after thieves break in

Celebrity 0
The incident occurred while Anthea had been enjoying a meal. In view of her 65,000 followers, she penned: "There’s a latin phrase 'omne trium perfectum'...
Read more

How to get rid of visceral fat: Eating more of this type of food could help burn belly fat

Health 0
Studies show that short-chain fatty acids help increase levels of fullness hormones, such as cholecystokinin, GLP-1 and PYY, which may help to reduce visceral fat...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: