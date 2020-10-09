Melania Trump pregnant: Donald Trump's savage jibe about First Lady unveiled

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are hoping to revive the Republican’s presidential campaign after a rocky start. Vice President Joe Biden leads in the national polls after the First Lady and the President tested positive for coronavirus. The election has also brought Mr and Mrs Trump’s personal life back into the spotlight. During the 2016 campaign, it was revealed that the President described his wife as a “monster” and a “blimp” while pregnant with their son Barron.

Preisdent Trump spoke to radio host Howard Stern in December 2005, while his wife Melania was expecting their son. He and his wife had been married for almost a year when the Republican candidate swiped at her changing appearance. Mr Trump said his wife was “like a blimp — in the right places. In her case, the right places. I mean she really has become a monster — in all the right places”.

Melania Trump news: Melania and Donald

Melania Trump news: Melania was pregnant with Barron

He asked Stern, referring to pregnant women: “You know, they just blow up, right?” This year’s campaign has seen the Trumps’ marriage come under scrutiny after Melania’s former aide said that the First Lady has a “transactional” relationship with the US President. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff spoke to the BBC about her book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. In the book, the First Lady’s former friend claimed the couple use each other to further their own careers. READ MORE: Joe Biden on brink as Donald Trump election landslide ‘on cards’

Barron Trump with his parents

She said: “I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimised Melania which legitimised Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades. “She was a young model, she was striving, she didn’t have the success yet. She met Donald, she married, she had a son, she became an American citizen and 10 years after that, she is the First Lady of the United States.” According to Newsweek, Winston Wolkoff met Melania when she was using her maiden name, Knauss, in 2003. DON’T MISS

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was Melania's advisor

Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017

Winston Wolkoff was an employee at Vogue when she and her editor, Anna Wintour, helped Melania’s image in New York’s high society by putting her on the magazine’s cover in February 2005. She befriended Melania and was in charge of President Trump’s 2017 inauguration – criticised for being over budget at a cost of £82million. Winston Wolkoff was accused of profiting excessively from the event, she started recording conversations with the first lady, Newsweek reported. In response to Winston Wolkoff’s book, Melania’s chief of staff and spokesman Stephanie Grisham said the book is, “not only wildly self-aggrandising, it’s just not truthful.”

