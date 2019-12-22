Melania Trump row: FLOTUS mocked over 'forged' Donald Trump signature on Christmas card

Melania Trump was mocked after Twitter users pointed out how similar her signature is to her husband Donald Trump‘s after their 2019 Christmas card was shared online. The debate was sparked after MSNBC host Chris Hayes noted the similarity of the signatures in a photo of the card posted online by several members of Congress who received it as part of a “strange” mail set. Speaking on his Friday’s show, Mr Hayes said: “Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut alerted us to this strange mailing.

“Apparently every member of the Senate received a packet from the White House that includes three things – a big white Christmas card, a small red Christmas card and a copy of the crazy six-page letter Trump sent to Nancy Pelosi. “But it is more than just the letter that had people scratching their heads, it was Melania’s signature on the Christmas card which looks super similar to her husband’s.” Mr Hayes continued: “No one would ever accuse Melania Trump of copying someone else’s words or style or anything like that although there was that one time she delivered Michelle Obama’s speech at the RNC. “That’s a thing that happened. But now everyone is wondering what is happening here.” JUST IN: Ivanka Trump breaks silence on Donald Trump’s impeachment with shock TV interview

Melania Trump was mocked after social media users noted how similar her signature is to Donald’s

MSNBC host Chris Hayes noted the similarity and discussed the issue on his programme

FLOTUS faced accusations of plagiarism when she delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention that was strikingly similar to a speech her predecessor Michelle Obama gave in 2008. Melania at the time insisted she had not intended to copy Mrs Obama but admitted to having drawn inspiration from her. But Mr Hayes’ segment sparked a flurry of comments online who mocked the First Lady for the similar signatures. One Twitter user said: “#MelaniaTrump plagiarizing since 2016… doesn’t even have her own signature.” READ MORE: Melania Trump outrage: FLOTUS savaged online after posting devastating update

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy shared a picture of the Trumps’ Christmas card on Twitter

Melania Trump’s signature is strikingly similar to Donald Trump’s

Another wrote: “Their handwriting looks identical. Doesn’t Melania even know how to write? #LooksForged.” One user suggested the US President signed the card on behalf of his wife, suggesting he had deliberately chosen a smaller font for Melania: “He signed her name AND made sure it was smaller than his.” And another said: “Why does @FLOTUS signature look so much like @realDonaldTrump signature… no meaning implied but very odd.” However, handwriting expert Sheila Kurtz analysed Melania’s signature and admitted she might have developed a similar signature to Donald Trump herself. DON’T MISS Melania Trump bombshell: Explosive new book reveals power behind FLOTUS [INSIGHT]

