Melania Trump turns heads in chic coat dress and casual suede shoes on trip without Donald

Melania Trump showed off her toned legs in a belted coat dress as she was spotted out in South Carolina without Donald Trump, 73. She opted for muted tones as she met with the military to learn about their emergency preparedness and to visit Lambs Elementary School. The former model met with school children in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project, which aims to help children prepare for natural disasters.

Posting pictures online, Melania wrote: “Received a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center @teamcharleston on the global missions carried out from this base & learned more about their capabilities in providing air, ground, and sea support wherever they are needed.”

Melania will usually step out wearing chic outfits from her stunning designer wardrobe, however she went for a more casual look on the trip.

Sticking with the theme of her military visit, Melania wore an army green belted coat jacket.

The khaki garment had large pockets on each side of the chest and buckle detailing on the shoulders.

Her outfit was fastened up with black buttons which ran down the length of the design and cut a flattering silhouette with a matching belt around her waist.

Despite the cooling weather, Melania chose to ditch trousers or tights and showed off her toned legs instead.

The flattering look had a loose pleat in the skirt and cut off at her knees.

Leaving her coat on while in the school, Melania pinned a red ribbon to it which could be seen as she spoke to the children.

Melania’s dress had brown leather straps around the cuff and Melania matched these by wearing brown shoes.

Her highlighted brown hair was worn down and styled into a loose curl which sat below her shoulders.

She kept her make-up simple sporting a dark eyeshadow with a slick of mascara and nude lipstick.

Earlier this week, Melania dressed for Autumn by wearing a colourful rust, grey and red coat dress at the White House. 

She was spotted with Donald Trump as they handed out sweets to children who were dressed up in their spookiest Halloween looks.

Although the pair did not dress up themselves, they looked enthusiastic as they chatted with the children in their Halloween costumes. 

 Melania Trump: Five facts about the USA’s First Lady

Languages

Mum-of-one Melania can speak more languages than any other First Lady before her: English, French, German, Italian, Serbian and of course her mother tongue, Slovenian.

This also makes her the only First Lady whose first language is not English.

Religion

After Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania is the second First Lady who is a practising Catholic.

She met Pope Francis as part of a foreign tour with her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka last year.

Career

Melania was a successful model, posing for Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ.

Her skills aren’t confined to print, and she appeared in a commercial for Aflac, an American insurance company, in 2005.

Family

Melania’s parents are Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, and the couple live together in Washington.

She has one sister, Ines, who is reported to live in New York and work as an artist.

Charity

On May 7 2018, Melania launched her flagship campaign as First Lady, BE BEST, which The White House describes as “an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children”.

There are three main strands to the initiative: well-being, social media, and opioid abuse.

