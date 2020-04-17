Melania Trump uses trick to stand out as she won’t 'fade into background’ with Donald

“Melania has come under criticism for elements of her pre-Trump lifestyle, including a reputation for favouring revealing outfits,” Gianni continued.

“However, with pieces like a Mary Poppins-inspired white Dolce & Gabbanna dress with a navy belt, which she wore during last June’s state visit, she is showing an elegant side – but still showing off her figure.

“Pairing the dress with a wide brimmed Herve Pierre hat, Melania looked the epitome of British elegance.”

While visiting the UK in 2019, the mother-of-one opted for classic designs that still showed off her model figure.

Like this: Like Loading...