Melania Trump wears sleek black dress & £545 shoes for first outing since covid recovery

The former model showed off her tiny waist with a thin leather belt.

It had a loose fitting skirt that cut off just above her ankle.

The dress had an oversized collar and a plunging v-neckline.

The gown is reportedly by Christian Dior and similar items are on sale for £600.

Melania seemed to favour a natural make-up look, wearing a nude lip and slick of bronzer.

The shoes, which she often recycles, have a five inch heel and are on sale for £545.

She completed the look with her favourite pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Melania enjoyed the sunny weather by leaving her jacket at home.

Melania has been keeping a low-profile since her coronavirus diagnosis was announced.

It was later revealed that Melania, Donald and their son Barron had all contracted the illness.

The family have since recovered and Melania spoke about her experience with the illness in a post shared on the White House website.

She explained her heartbreak at finding out that her son and husband had also tested positive.

Melania Trump: Five facts about the USA’s First Lady

Languages

Mum-of-one Melania can speak more languages than any other First Lady before her: English, French, German, Italian, Serbian and of course her mother tongue, Slovenian.

This also makes her the only First Lady whose first language is not English.

Religion

After Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania is the second First Lady who is a practising Catholic.

She met Pope Francis as part of a foreign tour with her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka.

Career

Melania was a successful model, posing for Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and GQ.

Her skills aren’t confined to print, and she appeared in a commercial for Aflac, an American insurance company, in 2005.

Family

Melania’s parents are Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs, and the couple live together in Washington.

She has one sister, Ines, who is reported to live in New York and work as an artist.

Charity

On May 7 2018, Melania launched her flagship campaign as First Lady, BE BEST, which The White House describes as “an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children”.

There are three main strands to the initiative: well-being, social media, and opioid abuse.