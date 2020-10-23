By

Melanie Griffith is doing a really good job raising awareness for breast cancer.

Griffith modeled lingerie as part of Kit Undergarments’ breast cancer awareness month campaign and she certainly caught people’s attention. Posing by her bathtub, the 63-year-old actress wore a rose bra and underwear set, writing, “they are super sexy and oh so comfy.”

Cast member Melanie Griffith arrives for the gala presentation of “The Disaster Artist” at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake More

Griffith wowed her celebrity friends and followers.

“Looking so beautiful,” Rumer Willis wrote.

“WHOA MAMA” added Jamie Lee Curtis.

Chelsea Handler joked, “You don’t have to wear that for a bath, sill goose.”

Griffith found Handler’s comment amusing as she replied, “I was just about to get naked silly goose.”

Throughout the month of October, Kit Undergarments will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a breast cancer research foundation program. An additional $ 1 will be donated each time someone posts a photo in their underwear using the hashtag #kitstokickcancer and tagging @kitundergarments.

The Working Girl star isn’t the only celebrity stripping down for a good cause. January Jones, Nina Dobrev and Kate Hudson are just a few actresses participating in the social media campaign.

