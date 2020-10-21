Mesut Ozil slams Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in angry statement over Premier League snub

By

Mesut Ozil has penned a frustrated statement to Arsenal supporters after being left out of the club’s 25-man squad for the Premier League. Having also been snubbed from the Gunners’ Europa League squad, it means Ozil may have already played his final match for the club.

Taking to social media to address the situation publicly, the 32-year-old playmaker hit out at manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal for not showing him any loyalty.

Ozil – the club’s highest-paid player of all time on £350,000 a week – has not played for the north London outfit since March and has found himself in exile since the Premier League restarted in June.

He had previously played in every top-flight match since Arteta’s appointment last December.

Ozil is into the final year of his contract and is set to leave on a free transfer next summer, though Arsenal could look to broker a deal with the World Cup winner to terminate his deal early in January.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal have already tried to call time on Ozil’s time at the club but that a deal could not be agreed with the former Germany international to cut ties.

And the player is deeply upset at the news of his Premier League and Europa League snubs, which mean he will not have the chance to play competitive football until January.