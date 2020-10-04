Home U.K. Met Police officer stabbed in Westminster trying to detain armed men
Met Police officer stabbed in Westminster trying to detain armed men

Chapter Street, Westminster

image captionTwo men armed with knives were trying to rob a grocery store in Chapter Street, Westminster, police said

A police officer has been stabbed as she attempted to detain two armed men.

The officer was attacked when she and a fellow officer saw two men armed with knives trying to rob a grocery store in Chapter Street, Westminster.

The shopkeeper managed to push the pair out of the central London store and the officers had then tried to detain them.

Despite being stabbed in the abdomen, the officers continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road, a spokesperson for the Met Police said.

The suspects were detained a short time later with the assistance of firearms officers.

The injured officer was taken to hospital, where her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

‘Thoughts and prayers’

Ch Insp Simon Brooker said: “For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable but, fortunately, she does not appear to be seriously injured.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the “brave police officer”.

“Every day our courageous police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep Londoners safe,” he added.

“I am sure all Londoners will join me in wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Attacks on our police are utterly unacceptable and perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.”

