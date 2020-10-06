Meteor shower this week: How to watch the beautiful Draconids shower over the UK

When is the Draconid meteor shower peak?

According to astronomers at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the shower will peak this week on Thursday, October 8.

The shower is visible in the Northern Hemisphere and will be best seen in the evening hours.

During the peak, about 10 shooting stars will cross the sky every hour.

The Royal Observatory said: “The rate of meteors during the shower’s peak depend upon which part of the comet’s trail the Earth orbit intersects on any given year.

“In recent years, the Draconids have not produced any particular outbursts in activity.”

However, in 1933 and 1946, the Dracoinds erupted into a meteor storm, producing thousands of visible meteors every hour.

