Home Science Meteor shower UK: How to see the Orionid meteor shower 2020
Science

Meteor shower UK: How to see the Orionid meteor shower 2020

0

And the good news is you will not need any instruments, such as telescopes and binoculars, to enjoy the spectacle.

Meteors are far too fast to track so you will instead have to rely on your eyes.

The Royal Observatory said: “Hunting for meteors, like the rest of astronomy, is a waiting game, so it’s best to bring a comfy chair to sit on and to wrap up warm as you could be outside for a while.”

Find a comfortable and preferably dark spot where you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the night sky.

Big cities like London are not ideal because of light pollution but keep your hopes high and check your local weather forecast for the night of the peak.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleZoom opens platform for paid events
Next articleWalmart 'Big Save' 2020: The 18 Best Deals (Prime Day Rival Sale)

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

When Will The Pandemic End? If We Look at History, The Answer Is Not So Simple

0
Nükhet Varlik, The Conversation When will the pandemic end? All these months in, with over 37 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million deaths...
Read more
Science

Volcano news: Cutting-edge AI helps track 'subtle' warning signs of eruption from space

0
But there are also drawbacks to relying on satellite data, which were outlined in the paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research. In particular,...
Read more
Science

Scientists say chances we're living in a simulation now at 50/50 and odds could soon RISE

0
"'Hey, I want to create a world in my computer,' and then that world creates a world in its computer, and then you have...
Read more
Science

This Is My Brain on Salvia

0
Daniel Oberhaus When your attention turns inward, the communication between the brain regions in the default mode network syncs up like musicians in an orchestra....
Read more
Science

NASA and co finally discover how Pluto's mountains are snow-capped

0
In 2015, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft took an image of Pluto showing mountain tops which wouldn't be amiss here on Earth. Images revealed the...
Read more
Science

See Earth Transform Like You're a Time-Traveling Astronaut

0
Matt Simon Those lucky enough to have spent time aboard the International Space Station report a singular feeling while watching the Earth rush by below:...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Why The Masked Singer Needs To Add Joel McHale As A Permanent Judge

Tv & Radio 0
Although the singing celebrities in their elaborate masks get the spotlight each week, I doubt that The Masked Singer would work if viewers had...
Read more

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo calls for more women in power at hospitals

Celebrity 0
Ellen Pompeo, who’s played a doctor on hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy for 15 years, wants to see some changes in healthcare. She explained in a...
Read more

RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Ex David Beador 'Doesn't Wanna' Talk to Her

Celebrity 0
Mariah Cooper Radio silence. Shannon Beador hasn’t heard from her ex-husband, David Beador, which has put a strain on their coparenting relationship.The Real Housewives of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: