Meteorites spotted flaming across the sky in stunning moments caught on camera – WATCH

The footage from Asia Wire shows six different sightings of meteorites flaming across the sky. One clip from a car driving on a motorway shows bright meteorites suddenly blaze across the night sky before disappearing. The inhabitants of the car seem to be in shock, speaking in a different language.

Three other clips show similar situations with meteorites flying over cars and roads. NASA has already confirmed that asteroids “as big as cars” are entering Earth’s atmosphere every year and turning into “spectacular fireballs”. An asteroid is a small rocky object that orbits the Sun. A meteor is what happens when a meteoroid – a small piece of an asteroid or comet – burns up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, creating a streak of light in the sky. READ MORE: Asteroid shock: NASA discovery means humans can survive in space

These are usually called shooting stars. More than 500 meteorites reach the surface of the planet yearly. Scientists have begun to take the likelihood of asteroids hitting Earth again more seriously because of the Yarkovsky effect. PhD Meteorite specialist, Helena Bates, explained: “The Yarkovsky effect is basically when the Sun heats up one side of the rotating body so the asteroid is rotating as it orbits the Sun.”