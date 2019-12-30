Metroid Prime 4 release date boost: Great news ahead of Nintendo Switch launch

Following on from this news there has been no further word from Ninty on the project, with no in-game pictures or footage being showcased so far.

However, there could be signs that development on Metroid Prime 4 is being ramped up ahead of its launch.

As reported on in a post on GamingBolt, a recent job listings suggests Retro Studios might have outsourced parts of Metroid Prime 4’s development.

Specifically, a job advert for a temporary position working on the environment art has been spotted on LinkedIn.

The ad mentions that the position is responsible for reviewing outsourced work and ensuring it is up to the standards of Retro Studios.

The job advert was spotted by YouTuber Doctre81 who in a post online talked about it.