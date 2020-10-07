Home World MH370 breakthrough: Mystery takes turn as fisherman spots 'debris on Queensland beach'
MH370 breakthrough: Mystery takes turn as fisherman spots 'debris on Queensland beach'

MH370, which had 239 people on board, vanished on March 8, 2014 off the coast of Western Australia during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, having apparently veered wildly off course. The jet’s whereabouts have remained a mystery ever since. 

And now a fisherman says he spotted parts of wreckage ashore on a remote beach around 7km north of Cape Tribulation, in Australia’s Far North Queensland. 

Pictures show the discovery, which looks like a wing, is covered in shells and sand.

Mick Elcoate said he thought the debris was part of a yacht’s rudder, or a trim tab from an aircraft initially. 

The search for the missing MH370 has taken a new twist (Image: GETTY/AOPAaustralia)

The debris was found on a beach in Queensland (Image: AOPAaustralia)

He then posted the pictures on the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Facebook group, which prompted speculation from social media users the debris possibly belonged to the missing plane. 

But aviation researcher Mick Gilbert said the part showed “nowhere near enough weathering” and it was likely to be a piece of the Air Niugini flight 73 that landed short of the runway at Chuuk International Airport in Weno in 2018.

He told The Australian: “The part shows nowhere near enough weathering, has relatively sparse barnacle growth and is almost certainly the wrong colour.

READ MORE: MH370 breakthrough: 900 people come forward after fresh plea

The wing like structure was covered in sand and shells (Image: AOPAaustralia)

“If it is indeed an aircraft component it is more likely to be a piece of Air Niugini flight 73 that landed short of the runway at Chuuk International airport back in September 2018.”

To this day, it is unknown exactly what happened to the plane and those on board, making it the biggest aviation mystery of all time.

Six years later, official investigations have now ceased, but loved ones are still without answers.

To this day, it is unknown exactly what happened to the plane and those on board, making it the biggest aviation mystery of all time (Image: GETTY )

Six years later, official investigations have now ceased, but loved ones are still without answers (Image: GETTY )

The official investigation concluded that its final resting place is most likely the bottom of the southern Indian Ocean, yet despite extensive searches in the area, no wreckage has been found.

Without the black boxes contained in the plane, we cannot understand what was truly happening on the plane on that doomed flight.

Investigators came to their conclusion based on evidence from data collected by British satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat.

It comes after 900 people came forward with information about the doomed jet after a fresh plea was accompanied with prize money. 

Malaysia have said that if “new credible evidence” was discovered, they would consider reopening the case.

Due to this, a group dedicated to helping the families decided last year to start a campaign to help raise public awareness and invite people to hand over any information that might be helpful.

With the help of donors, they offered a large sum of money ‒ the equivalent of £220,000 ‒ for anyone who might have useful information related to the tragedy.

The campaign has now ended and more than 900 people have come forward with information.

