Home Entertainment Michael Ball and Alfie Boe announce NEW Christmas album and 2021 UK...
Entertainment

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe announce NEW Christmas album and 2021 UK tour

0

By

The much-loved musical duo are back with their new album Together at Christmas. The festive record sees Michael Ball and Alfie Boe give their renditions of classics like It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Silent Night. While Gregory Porter joins them for The Christmas Song.

Related articles

Together at Christmas also features an original track called My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours.

On their new album, Ball said: “Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better!

“In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song!

“Hopefully our fans will love listening to this for many years to come.”

READ MORE: Alfie Boe opens up on Queen meeting: ‘Should have kept quiet’

- Advertisement -

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe announce NEW Christmas album and 2021 UK tour (Image: PRESS/GETTY)

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will tour the UK in 2021 (Image: GETTY)

Ball added: “This year it’s certainly going to be a Christmas we’ll never forget. “Can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Boe said how keeping the Christmas spirit alive seemed more important than ever this year.

He continued: “We wanted to create a festive album that brings joy, love and happiness.

“Spreading the Christmas cheer is something we all need a little extra of during these challenging times, so however people are going to be able to spend their holiday season, we’ll be right here Back Together At Christmas with our fans who we are incredibly grateful for and can’t wait to see in person when we’re back for a brand new tour in 2021.”

- Advertisement -

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s tour tickets are on sale from Friday, October 30 at 9am (Image: PRESS)

Together at Christmas – Tracklist

1. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
3. Mistletoe and Wine                                                           
4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
5. I Believe
6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter
7. White Christmas
8. Silent Night
9. The Spirit of Christmas
10. O Holy Night
11. I’ll Be Home For Christmas.                                                                   
12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (Original Track)                       
13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)

DON’T MISS
Andrea Bocelli new album announced with UNHEARD Ennio Morricone track [NEW ALBUM]
Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga’s One World performance WATCH [VIDEO]
Andrea Bocelli: WATCH tenor’s moving Easter concert from Milan in FULL [STREAMED CONCERT]

Related articles

Additionally, as mentioned by the two singers, a Michael Ball and Alfie Boe UK arena tour has also been announced.

The duo’s Together at Christmas album is released on Decca Records on November 20 this year, but their concert dates will now take place during the festive season in 2021.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday October 30 from 9am here.

- Advertisement -

While here are the full UK and Ireland tour dates for 2021 that fans can choose from.

Birmingham Resorts World Arena – Nov 29, 2021
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – Nov 30, 2021
Brighton Centre – Dec 2, 2021
Bournemouth Intl Centre – Dec 4, 2021
Dublin 3Arena – Dec 6, 2021
Belfast SSE Arena – Dec 7, 2021
Leeds First Direct Arena – Dec 9, 2021
Aberdeen P&J LIVE – Dec 11, 2021
Glasgow Hydro – Dec 12, 2021
Newcastle Utilita Arena – Dec 15, 2021
Manchester AO Arena – Dec 16, 2021
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – Dec 18, 2021
London O2 Arena – Dec 19, 2021

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmid Tension With China, India Urgently Buys Winter War Gear From US
Next articleGoogle's made a change that impacts all Android users and some won't like the sound of it

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Michael Jackson daughter: Is Paris Jackson a model? 'Miss it'

0
ByIs Paris Jackson a model? Paris Jackson is, indeed a model, among a whole host of other things. She has also not disappointed her father and...
Read more
Entertainment

Die Hard: Bruce Willis RETURNS as John McClane with original film’s stars for advert WATCH

0
ByAt one point the film was called Die Hard: Year One or John McClane and was going to feature a younger version of Willis. Die...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracy Chapman heartbreak: Why did Fast Car singer Tracy Chapman give up singing?

0
ByTracy Chapman sang some of the most touching songs of the 1980s and 1990s, including Fast Car and Baby Can I Hold You. She...
Read more
Entertainment

Drones drop seed for Koala gum trees

0
BySPECIALISED drones are being tested in a programme to boost koala numbers on Australia’s east coast, dropping seeds of gum trees as part of...
Read more
Entertainment

Hungarian restaurant’s creative social distancing

0
ByHIT by a plunge in turnover after foreign tourists vanished, Michelin-starred Hungarian restaurant Costes has staged a skyline dining event on the Budapest Eye...
Read more
Entertainment

Saudi woman creates largest coffee painting

0
ByA SAUDI artist has created the world’s “largest coffee painting”, becoming the first woman from the country to achieve a record title single-handedly, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Adele to Host 'SNL' in 1st Public Appearance Since Weight Loss

Celebrity 0
ByMariah Cooper The queen returns! Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage — as the host! — on the October 24 episode for...
Read more

Retrial For Ex-leader Of Basque Group ETA Postponed

Politics 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterOne of two trials for Josu Ternera, the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA, was postponed in Paris on Monday to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Schools in NI shut as two-week closure begins

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: