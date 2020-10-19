Michael Ball and Alfie Boe announce NEW Christmas album and 2021 UK tour

The much-loved musical duo are back with their new album Together at Christmas. The festive record sees Michael Ball and Alfie Boe give their renditions of classics like It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Silent Night. While Gregory Porter joins them for The Christmas Song.

Together at Christmas also features an original track called My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours.

On their new album, Ball said: “Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better!

“In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song!

“Hopefully our fans will love listening to this for many years to come.”

