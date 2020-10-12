Home Entertainment Michael Jackson ACCIDENTALLY revealed his wife was pregnant during an interview
Entertainment

Michael Jackson ACCIDENTALLY revealed his wife was pregnant during an interview

0

Michael Jackson lived his whole life in the glare of media and public attention, and this intensified when he decided to start a family. The media frenzy surrounding Jackson’s life was exacerbated even further on February 13, 1997, when his son, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr – now known as Prince Jackson – was born.

Just after Prince was born Jackson sold photos of his son to the press.

He did this as a response to the media circus which descended on his wife at the time, Debbie Rowe.

Reporters were looking to publish the first ever photos of the child – prompting Jackson to take action.

In an interview in September of 1997, Jackson came under scrutiny from Barbara Walters about his wife once again.

After discussing how much he loved being a father to his first child, Prince, Jackson was quizzed about his next.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson DIDN’T know guitar solos were put in Beat It by Eddie Van Halen

Barbara jovially taunted the star, saying: “You brought this on yourself!”

Prompting the 39-year-old to say: “I didn’t, I didn’t, please!”

- Advertisement -

Paris Jackson, Jackson’s second child, was born on April 3, 1998 – just seven months after this interview took place.

It looks like the King of Pop really did accidentally reveal his wife was actually pregnant at the time of the interview.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFacebook Tweaked Its Rules, but You Can Still Target Voters
Next articleNew York Is Trying Targeted Lockdowns. Will It Curb Covid?

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

John Wick star Mark Dacascos on TERRIFYING scenario of casting real-life daughter in film

0
Once the idea had been floated, and Mark was involved, he thought might be a good idea to bring his family on board. Considering Julie...
Read more
Entertainment

The Beatles: Sean Ono Lennon tells of 'TRAUMA' behind John Lennon's final album

0
The Beatles came to an end in 1970. After just over ten years of working together, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley's jealous RAGE when he discovered Priscilla's lover 'I'm going to kill him'

0
Elvis was notorious for having affairs and seeing multiple women throughout his life. When he met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu during military service  in Germany...
Read more
Entertainment

In her own words

0
SINCE the moment Daiyan Trisha first wowed audiences with her debut performance in the telefilm Dee (2013), she has continued to remain in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Star Wars: Biggest and most frustrating Rise of Skywalker mystery EXPLAINED in new book

0
The Supreme Leader was one of the most intriguing and powerful characters in the entire Star Wars galaxy far, far away. Endless theories soon emerged...
Read more
Entertainment

Gifts of love

0
WHILE searching for suitable hantaran (Malay dowry or bridal gifts) for a friend’s engagement party in 2010, engineer Nordiana Ghafar soon realised that the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Offset Sends Love To Cardi B On 28th Birthday After Kissing At Her Party: ‘You’re An Amazing Woman’

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin After packing on the PDA with Cardi B at her birthday party, Offset took to Instagram to send his ex a sweet message...
Read more

High blood pressure: Is your urine a certain colour? The hidden sign of the condition

Health 0
Around the world, hypertension leads to more than 8 million early deaths each year. In the UK, there are about 62,000 people who die prematurely...
Read more

Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman's baby after their one-night stand. Dawn, played by...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: