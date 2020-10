The Bad Tour saw the King of Pop beginning his journey in Tokyo, and concluding two years later in Los Angeles.

The Bad Tour grossed $ 125 million alone, and became the highest-grossing solo concert tour of the 1980s.

It has now been revealed Jackson’s humanitarianism didn’t stop even during the biggest tour of his life.

According to his Twitter account, the star donated a number of his items to UNESCO for charity auctions.