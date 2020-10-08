Michael Jackson HID behind a curtain during Elvis Presley tribute show

Michael Jackson came in contact with a massive amount of stars over the years, having rubbed shoulders with the likes of Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana. He even went on to marry the only child of Elvis Presley , Lisa Marie, in May 1994. And just a few months after they tied the knot, the Thriller singer accompanied his wife and her mother, Priscilla Presley, to a tribute they were holding for the legendary King of Rock N Roll on October 8, 1994.

Jackson, his sister Janet, Lisa Marie, and Priscilla all sat at the top of the auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee for the event, titled Elvis Aaron Presley – The Tribute, which was held to mark 17 years since the star’s death.

The show saw singers and performers such as Bryan Adams and Billy Ray Cyrus pay tribute to the late star to honour his life, and indeed the legacy he left behind.

While Jackson didn’t perform at the event, he did make an appearance as the show opened when he, Lisa Marie and Priscilla all stood up out of their seats in view of the sold-out studio audience.

But when the camera panned up to the King of Pop, the crowd went wild with applause.

