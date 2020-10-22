Home Entertainment Michael Jackson SLAMMED by Mike Tyson in rant - 'Why'd you play...
Entertainment

Michael Jackson SLAMMED by Mike Tyson in rant – 'Why'd you play me like that?'

0

By

“So me and Don come in, right? And I’m champ and everything, did all this s**t, undisputed. So Don goes and Don gives Michael Jackson the ‘peace’ sign, like this. And then so Michael gives Don the ‘peace’ sign, and so I give Michael the ‘peace’ sign, and Michael put his hand down.”

Tyson was shocked by this turn of events, forcing him to question whether it really happened.

He continued: “In a way, I say, ‘Did he play me? Nah, he didn’t play me, he just didn’t see me. I knew he didn’t play me, cause I’m f*****g champ.'”

But things only got worse for Tyson, as Jackson supposedly didn’t know who he was.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThanks to Bisset & Holland Plastic Surgery Patients Got a Brand New Bag!
Next articleFor-Profit Nursing Homes' Pleas For Government Money Brings Scrutiny

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Audrey Hepburn documentary brings star to life like NEVER before

0
ByDirector Helena Coan explains: "The film provides intimate interviews with those who knew her best, woven around rare archival footage. "However, we have taken it one step further...
Read more
Entertainment

Joker: Jared Leto CONFIRMED to be filming new scenes for Justice League Snyder Cut

0
ByNew reports continue to emerge about the 2021 reboot of The DC Extended Universe movie which divided fans and ended Zac Snyder's vision for...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis grandson: Lisa Marie Presley's beautiful tribute to son Benjamin on his birthday

0
ByBenjamin Keough was just 27 years old when he died on July 22 during a late-night party at Lisa Marie's California mansion. Lisa Marie...
Read more
Entertainment

Apex Legends update today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes news for Halloween 2020

0
ByApex Legends news for Halloween event (Image: EA)Today’s Apex Legends update is going to be launching very soon and will be kicking off the...
Read more
Entertainment

A familiar voice

0
ByHE has one of those soothing voices you hear in advertisements, and for many years he read the traffic report for a major radio...
Read more
Entertainment

The aspiring songstress

0
ByASPIRING singer, Pooja Nair wants to break away from the perception that being in a challenging job means giving up other passions in life.“I...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

That Mansions of Madness video game adaptation is now an Arkham Horror game

Gaming 0
ByAsmodee Digital's video game adaptation of the hugely popular Lovecraft-inspired Mansions of Madness board game series has had something of a rejig, and will...
Read more

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

Celebrity 0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more

World's Largest Solar Farm to Be Built in Australia – But They Won't Get The Power

Science 0
ByPeter Dockrill A major renewable energy project in Australia billed as the world's largest solar farm in development has had its proposed location revealed. The AUD$...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress