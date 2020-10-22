Michael Jackson SLAMMED by Mike Tyson in rant – 'Why'd you play me like that?'

By

“So me and Don come in, right? And I’m champ and everything, did all this s**t, undisputed. So Don goes and Don gives Michael Jackson the ‘peace’ sign, like this. And then so Michael gives Don the ‘peace’ sign, and so I give Michael the ‘peace’ sign, and Michael put his hand down.”

Tyson was shocked by this turn of events, forcing him to question whether it really happened.

He continued: “In a way, I say, ‘Did he play me? Nah, he didn’t play me, he just didn’t see me. I knew he didn’t play me, cause I’m f*****g champ.'”

But things only got worse for Tyson, as Jackson supposedly didn’t know who he was.