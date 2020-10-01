Michael Jackson: Star detailed SECRET influence for iconic ‘Billie Jean’ song

Michael Jackson made history when he appeared on the Motown 25 ceremony in 1983 to perform Billie Jean. During the performance of the iconic song, the King of Pop performed the first ever live moonwalk dance move. Jackson’s Billie Jean is synonymous with the dance move, but people may not know the truth behind the creation of the song itself.

Although Jackson was a prolific and incredible songwriter in his own right, he also took inspiration from many other types of music.

The 1980s were filled with bands that produced an entirely new collection of songs in brand new genres – ranging from soft rock to electronic pop

One of the biggest bands at the time was Hall & Oates – a pop rock duo who sang the legendary I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).

In a recent interview with The Independent, the duo discussed their influence on Jackson when they met him in the 80s.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson gave ENORMOUS donation to Nelson Mandela at award show