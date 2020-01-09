Michael Parkinson: TV legend seen in wheelchair at Sydney airport in rare snaps

A smiling Sir Michael Parkinson, 84, was seen at Sydney airport in a wheelchair, in pictures which recently emerged following a trip to Australia. The broadcasting legend was photographed making his way through the terminal with the help of a flight attendant, who whisked him through the terminal. The popular television star, who hosted his self-titled show on and off from 1971 until 2007, was smartly-dressed for his flight in a blue suit worn over a shirt and coordinating jumper.

Michael appeared to be in good spirits and was seen chatting to the helpful Virgin Atlantic air hostess who was assisting him. He carried a small bag on his lap and wore tinted sunglasses throughout. The TV presenter completed his travelling outfit with a pair of shiny loafers. He landed in Sydney ahead of his farewell Australia tour at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.