Home Tv & Radio Michelle Keegan parades toned figure in clingy dress as she wows on...
Tv & Radio

Michelle Keegan parades toned figure in clingy dress as she wows on night out

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Sasha Morris)

Coronation Street bombshell Michelle Keegan looked stunning as she wowed in a figure-hugging black dress while on a night out.

Michelle, 33, looked away from the camera as she poured her killer curves into a black floor-length dress with spaghetti straps and a skirt split.

The brunette bombshell showed a hint of cleavage under the low-cut neckline of the dress as she held her hand to her hair.

Her hourglass proportions stole the show as the clingy material of the dress left little to the imagination, sending her fans wild.

Michelle showed off a glimpse of her golden legs as the split in the skirt highlighted her lengthy pins to the camera.

Michelle showed off her killer curves in a black evening dress

She completed the look with a plain black clutch bag and dramatic silver chandler earrings which nearly fell down to her shoulders.

Michelle tied her dark hair back into an elegant bun as she ensured her toned figure commanded attention in the show-stopping snap.

- Advertisement -

The former Corrie actress appeared to be stood in an opulent hotel foyer, as armchairs and rugs could be seen in the large room.

Michelle is no stranger to sharing seriously glamorous snaps on social media

As for make-up, Michelle finished the look off with glamorous eye make-up as she added a cats-eye flick, and dewy foundation.

She captioned the snap: “These earrings didn’t get enough airtime. #missyou.”

It didn’t take long for the compliments to come pouring in for Michelle’s latest snap, as fans gushed over the elegant dress.

Michelle put a middle finger up to 2020 on her pink hoody

Her husband Mark also got in the action, as he wrote: “Ridiculous.”

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou said: “You are something else.”

One fan chipped in: “I love this outfit so much.”

Another added: “Omg that dress. Stunning!!

Michelle recently made her feelings clear about 2020, as she shared a picture of herself putting a figurative middle finger up to the camera.

- Advertisement -

Wearing a pink hoody with the image printed on, Michelle captioned the snap: “Dear 2020… that is all. Bye.”

Couldn’t have said it any better…

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBethany Hamilton Is Pregnant! Surfer Expecting Her Third Child — See Her Cute Announcement
Next articleKim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money on Instagram Than ‘KUWTK’

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Ranvir Singh issues apology as fans spot Strictly Come Dancing blunder: 'Sorry!'

0
ByHowever, during the meeting, BBC One viewers were quick to spot an awkward mishap between the newsreader and her pet pooch. "You know I actually...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Strictly 2020 celebrity pairs confirmed – with EastEnders' Maisie tipped to win

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Hardwick) Strictly Come Dancing fans finally know the official 2020 pairings for the hit dancing show. In a specially pre-recorded live show BBC bosses...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Corrie fans notice Todd's weird habit as he hides from violent gangsters

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Wetherill) Coronation Street fans have noticed Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) seems to have picked up a strange habit that could have a seriously...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Big Bang Theory plot hole: Huge error with Sheldon and Penny's hospital trip exposed

0
And even if she knew she was going to be, surely the time it'd take for her to pick her outfit and Sheldon to...
Read more
Tv & Radio

NCIS season 18 theories: Gibbs to fall victim to attack as CBS shares 'black eye' promo

0
The pals team up to track down the leader of a drug ring who'd supplied Fornell's daughter with drugs. Fans will remember all too well...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Looks Like The Boys Was Taking A ‘Shot’ At Avengers: Endgame With Key Season Finale Moment

0
I would argue that such was not the case in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, The Boys’ entire premise is predicated on its commentary about superheroes,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Brexit: Door 'still ajar' for EU trade talks, says Gove

U.K. 0
ByThousands rally to support beheaded French teacherSamuel Paty was murdered after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
Read more

The Beatles: George Harrison's FINAL words to Ringo Starr were heartbreaking

Entertainment 0
ByAlthough Ringo wanted to be by his friend's side at his death, he was struck with another tragedy in his life. Ringo's daughter, Lee Starkey,...
Read more

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money on Instagram Than ‘KUWTK’

Celebrity 0
ByJohnni Macke Making moves! Kim Kardashian opened up about where her biggest money-making opportunities lie after nearly 15 years as a reality star.The Keeping Up...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: