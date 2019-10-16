Michelle Obama humiliation: Ex-FLOTUS mocked as 2020 Presidential poll predicts victory

The ex-FLOTUS would apparently take the Democratic nomination if she were to declare herself eligible for the race. A poll conducted by Franklin University and the Boston Herald, placed Michelle at the top of the list of Democratic nominees.

In full, the list stated that Michelle would take 26 percent of the votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden at 20 and Bernie Sanders at 15 percent.

Although the poll placed Michelle at the top of the list, the former First lady has previously stated that there was “zero chance” that she would run for the presidency, some members of the public took to Twitter to mock the result of the poll.

One user wrote: “Love her but no. The presidency is NOT an entry-level job.

“Experience & qualifications matter. Let her run for another office 1st.