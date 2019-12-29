Michelle Obama receives very high ranking accolade to mark her achievements in 2019

Mrs Obama was the only newcomer to the rankings and earned a cool $ 36million (£27.5million). She was some way behind second placed James Patterson who raked in $ 70million (£53.5million) and first place J.K. Rowling who secured $ 92million (£70.3million). Mrs Obama left fourth ranked Jeff Kinney in her wake as the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author earned $ 20million (£15.3million).

The former first lady’s memoir ‘Becoming’ sold more than 10 million copies across the Forbes timeframe.

It was the best selling book of 2018 despite being released with less than two months of the year to go.

Mrs Obama’s pay-packet was bolstered by ticket sales from her ten city book tour.

The earnings estimates are from June 1 2018 until June 1 2019.