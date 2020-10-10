Home Celebrity Michelle Trachtenberg Is Dating Her Talent Agent Jay Cohen
Celebrity

Michelle Trachtenberg Is Dating Her Talent Agent Jay Cohen

0

Johnni Macke

Off the market! Michelle Trachtenberg is in a relationship with her talent agent, Jay Cohen, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, and the Gersh Agency partner have been “dating for over a year,” one insider reveals.

A second source confirms that Trachtenberg is a client of Cohen. The actress signed with Gersh in 2014 after having success in Hollywood beginning in the early ‘90s.

Cohen, for his part, joined the agency in 2009 to head up the company’s Film Finance and Distribution division. Before coming on board at Gersh, he was a producer, having worked on Bride Wars, Mad Money and Two for the Money.

The Human Kind Of alum sparked engagement rumors on Friday, October 9, after posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

“I picked the right one 😜⚡️💍,” she captioned the selfie.

Michelle Trachtenberg Courtesy of Michelle Trachtenberg/Instagram

The Ice Princess actress added: “Now that I have your attention. I know @joebiden @kamalaharris and I will be very happy together. #vote 💙.”

Trachtenberg also tagged Senator Joe Biden, who is running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and not her boyfriend.

- Advertisement -

The actress’ Buffy and the Vampire Slayer costar Sarah Michelle Gellar called her “My baby” in the comments section.

Trachtenberg then seemingly shut down the possibility of her being engaged by replying, “April fools day?❤️.”

After Tia Mowry commented on the photo with 14 red heart emojis and one pink heart emoji, the Harriet the Spy star again pointed out it was a joke.

“April fools 😬,” she wrote back.

The New York native continued to reply “April fools” with some sort of emoji on any of her pals’ congratulatory messages, confirming that she isn’t engaged to the agent.

The Adventures of Pete & Pete alum dated actor Shawn Ashmore from 2004 to 2006 and Scott Sanford from 2008 to 2010.

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNobel Peace Prize Goes To The Dog (aka The Mascot Of WFP)
Next articleCall of Duty Modern Warfare update: Warzone Stim Glitch patch notes fixes revealed

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot Proudly & Twitter Claps Back

0
Emily Selleck Kanye West broke the internet when he announced he was running for President — now he’s officially voted for himself in the upcoming...
Read more
Celebrity

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Pal Katharine McPhee’s Pregnancy News On Double Date Night

0
Julia Teti Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out with Katharine McPhee and David Foster to celebrate the singer’s pregnancy at Lucky’s Steakhouse...
Read more
Celebrity

Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host opens up on difficult time with wife ‘We lost everything'

0
Monty also shared in-depth how the outdoors saved him from the abyss of mental health. After losing all their money, Monty was forced to survive off Government...
Read more
Celebrity

Vampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis Apologizes After Paul Wesley Twitter Spat

0
Mariah Cooper Moving forward. Matthew Davis apologized for feuding with Paul Wesley after the former Vampire Diaries costars went head-to-head during the 2020 vice presidential...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I had done this sooner'

0
Meghan McCain is enjoying the “euphoria” of motherhood. In an emotional post on Instagram, The View co-host explained how her newborn daughter has changed...
Read more
Celebrity

Natalie Cassidy inundated with support after daughter, 4, undergoes operation for injury

0
The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself wearing a mask as she cuddled up to her brave daughter, who was smiling for the camera. She...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot Proudly & Twitter Claps Back

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Kanye West broke the internet when he announced he was running for President — now he’s officially voted for himself in the upcoming...
Read more

‘Powerful’ hair loss treatment to stimulate hair growth – and you only need a few drops

Health 0
Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS. Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead...
Read more

What Matters Is They Get the Joke

Fashion 0
Rosalie R. RadomskyWhen the mood strikes, Gregory Thomas Moss and Danielle Cristina Black might make up new words to a song, riff on a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: