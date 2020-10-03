Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta and More Community Updates

Screenshot by mpvalmiki

This week has been a busy week for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team. We released our first world update (Japan) which also contained additional updates to the sim. On our live stream we announced information on our upcoming Closed Beta VR and the requirements to participate. For more info on that head over to our VR information page.

To top things off we held our second live Dev QA where we talked about the state of the sim, bugs, features, and the future. Check out the video below to watch the stream if you missed it. As mentioned in the stream our journey is still young and we look forward to continuing it together with you.

AROUND THE WORLD – EUROPE

PARTNERSHIP SERIES UPDATE – INTRODUCING GAYA SIMULATIONS

TWITCH UPDATE

Yesterday we hosted our monthly Developer Q&A on our Twitch Channel. It is now live on Youtube with marked chapters to highlight the top questions. Feel free to explore the developer responses to your questions here:

MARKETPLACE UPDATE

The Marketplace has 4 new products and 5 updated products:

RELEASED LAST FRIDAY (9/25)

3 NEW PRODUCTS