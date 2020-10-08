Home Gaming Microsoft says using xCloud to demo Game Pass games on PC and...
Gaming

Microsoft says using xCloud to demo Game Pass games on PC and Xbox is on the list



“… it’s a good Game Pass feature.”

Microsoft is working on bringing xCloud to PC and Xbox via Game Pass.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter to respond to a question asking if the cloud gaming service will at some point let Xbox Game Pass subscribers demo games instead of having to download them.

“Yes, we want to do this,” Spencer replied.

“It’s in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it’s a good Game Pass feature.”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

xCloud launched proper in September as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Android phones and tablets only – Microsoft is still in dispute with Apple over cloud gaming popping up on the App Store. But it’s also not available on PC or Xbox consoles yet.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

There’s no timeframe for when xCloud will be available on PC or Xbox. Back in March 2020, The Verge reported Microsoft had started testing xCloud for Windows PC. The preview version lets you stream Xbox games to a PC via an Xbox Game Streaming app that will be available from the Windows Store.

