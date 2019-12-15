Mike Bushell breaks silence on BBC Breakfast return after unpaid leave for Strictly 2019

The newlywed will once again perform with Katya, 30, across a staggering 19 dates, which will start in Birmingham.

After that the group will visit Aberdeen, Leeds, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham before ending at London’s O2 Arena.

Addressing his absence, host Michael, 57, enquired: “Lets step away for Strictly for a minute, because you’re still doing the BBC sport…”

“No, actually I’m on unpaid leave,” Mike corrected, leaving the shocked presenter replying: “Are you?!”

Like this: Like Loading...