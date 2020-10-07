Home Sports Mike Clevinger injury update: Padres forced to pull starter in Game 1
Mike Clevinger injury update: Padres forced to pull starter in Game 1

Dan Bernstein

The Padres pulled starter Mike Clevinger from Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday against the Dodgers because of an apparent arm injury. He left the contest in the second inning.

Clevinger, the key trade deadline acquisition for San Diego this year, missed the wild card round because of a hurt elbow. His inclusion on the NLDS roster sparked excitement for the club, which also lost right-hander Dinelson Lamet late in the season.

Clevinger’s fastball velocity dropped below usual levels during his brief Game 1 outing, likely contributing to the Padres’ decision to shut him down.

Clevinger posted a 2.84 ERA in four 2020 starts with San Diego after coming to Southern California from Cleveland. He sports a 3.19 career ERA.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler replaced Clevinger with Pierce Johnson before turning to Ryan Weathers, who had never before pitched above Single-A.

San Diego’s path to a Game 1 win will be tough with Dodgers ace Walker Buehler on the hill and Tingler forced to string together bullpen arms for the remainder of the contest.

