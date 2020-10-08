Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and the Fly

It was the accessory that stole the evening.

Not the discreet strand of pearls and matching earrings worn by Senator Kamala Harris or the glowing Reagan red tie of Vice President Mike Pence, but rather the fly that landed on Mr. Pence’s pure white helmet of hair midway through the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night, and appeared to hang out for a while: a black spot amid the snowy expanse of his coif that was impossible to ignore.

And it kind of undermined his ability to answer the great unspoken question that hung over the event: Does this person look like someone who could be president?

Would he or she be convincing in that role?

After all, as Susan Page, the USA Today journalist who was the moderator, pointed out, both Ms. Harris and Mr. Pence would serve as No. 2 to the oldest president in history, no matter which candidate wins. There is a real possibility someone ends up in a very different job.