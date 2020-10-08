Home World Mike Pence mocked as fly lands on his head in HILARIOUS debate...
World

Mike Pence mocked as fly lands on his head in HILARIOUS debate moment – ‘He was bugged’

0

Twitter users mocked the moment, with one user having said: “There’s a lot of buzz around Mike Pence’s debate performance.”

Another added, referencing conspiracy theories about Mr Biden’s debate performance: “Trump will claim Pence was ‘bugged’.”

One user also said: “Kamala handily won that debate. The fly gets second place.”

Even Mr Biden’s campaign laughed at the moment, with his official twitter posting a picture of the nominee with the caption: “Pitch in $ 5 to help this campaign fly”

