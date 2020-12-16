Mike Tyson feels 'guilty' for Tupac death after 'pressuring him' before shooting

By

Advertisements

staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt)

Mike Tyson has admitted he felt “guilty” about Tupac Shakur ’s death after pressuring the rapper to come and watch him fight in Las Vegas.

Tyson, who remains the youngest world heavyweight champion in boxing history, says he urged Tupac to attend his clash with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand Arena on 7 September 1996.

The boxing legend stopped him during the first round of their bout in Sin City, which would come before a pair of memorable defeats at the hands of bitter rival Evander Holyfield.

Advertisements

However, just hours after Tyson claimed victory over Seldon, Tupac – who had a ringside seat for the fight – was gunned down in a drive-by shooting as he headed to a gig at Club 662.

The American music icon, who was in a black BMW with rap mogul Suge Knight at the time, was shot and killed by a mystery gunman in a suspected revenge hit.

And 24 years on from the tragic shooting, Tyson has revealed he was due to meet up with Tupac at the club but instead stayed in to look after his newborn child.

Advertisements (Image: GETTY)

In a VladTV interview, former world champion boxer Zab Judah asks ‘Iron’ Mike how he felt when Tupac was murdered.

“It was a really bad day when that happened….it was really bad,” he replied.

“I felt a little guilty about him coming to the fight….me pressuring him (saying), ’Hey you wanna bring the tape, don’t forget the tape.”

(Image: Reuters) (Image: Getty)

The tape Tyson was referring to was customised music that was to be played during his ring-walk against Seldon.

“I was going to go out with him that night. I promised to go with him to the 662,” he continued.

“But I had just had a little baby and her mother provoked me to stay at home.

(Image: Instagram)

“Someone called me that night and told me what happened….and I come to me senses.

“This is what happens in my world…that was part of my world. But just because it was Tupac and I was attached to it, it was different.

“I expect someone to die after a fight or somebody to get hurt or something crazy to happen but when it happened to him at was different.”

Originally published here RSSUnify feed