Sports

Mike Tyson says “I'm hard to wake” as he explains worrying GMB interview

Mike Tyson has explained his worrying appearance on Good Morning Britain – by insisting he was just tired.

Concern was sparked among viewers watching the former world heavyweight champion boxer’s interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old was appearing via video link to talk about his comeback fight with Roy Jones Jr, which is scheduled for November 28.

But problems were initially encountered when he complained that his earpiece was too loud, leaving fellow host Susanna Reid to tell him that they would talk quietly.

However, his following answers were also really short, even when pushed on topics such as Black Lives Matter and his close relationship with US president Donald Trump.

Tyson appeared on GMB on Tuesday morning to talk about his comeback fight

Fans said that his slurred words made his hard to understand – and those watching were worried about his wellbeing.

But Tyson has explained his appearance, insisting that he was just tired, having logged on to the call during late hours in Los Angeles.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Hey mate @piersmorgan and UK.

“I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once sleep. Training hard and going to bed early.

“I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Concern was sparked over Tyson’s health and wellbeing

Morgan quickly replied to the tweet, saying: “No problem, Champ. We could see you were a bit weary!

“It was very late in LA. Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

Viewers were left understandably worried for the health of Tyson after watching the interview.

One said: “Finding this interview with Mike Tyson incredibly sad, if that is what boxing does to you, wow.”

Another questioned: “That interview with Mike Tyson was very concerning!

Tyson has been training for a comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr

“Couldn’t keep his eyes open, slurring his words, not really answering the questions.. rubbing his head as if he was confused…Is he fit to fight?”

Another tweeted: “Is #miketyson ok? I only caught the end of the interview but he was slurring badly. Surely what I just saw, can’t be making a boxing comeback?!”

Somebody else wrote: “Not sure how they can let Mike Tyson box again.

“He is very hard to understand when speaking. Words slurred and not coherent.”

While someone else said: “Don’t think mike Tyson should be fighting after that interview what was that he could hardly talk.”

