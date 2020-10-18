Mikel Arteta offers surprise Willian verdict after Man City loss as Arsenal boss 'upset'

“Everything has to be perfect in both boxes against them, but I have to say we’ve come a long way and I’m extremely happy.

“I was in that dressing room [at City] for four years, and I know how much it takes for a team do what we’ve done tonight here.

“Yes, two completely different games. We had two injuries in the first 15 minutes, we played 45 minutes with 10 men.

“It’s completely different. If we have to lose football games, let’s do it like this.”

Arteta accused the Video Assistant Referee of not properly checking an incident in which Kyle Walker raised his boot high to meet an aerial ball that Gabriel Magalhaes went in to meet with his head.

Arsenal felt they should have had a penalty and Arteta insisted that the incident was not properly examined.

“They said that they checked, and I said ‘how the hell have you checked?’” admitted the Spanish coach.

