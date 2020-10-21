Miley Cyrus Left ‘Shaken’ For Days After Making Eye Contact With An Alien & Seeing A UFO

By

bshilliday

Miley Cyrus claims to have had a close encounter of the third kind. She says she saw a glowing yellow UFO with a ‘being sitting in front,’ and the craft ‘chased’ her down while driving.

Miley Cyrus‘ “Midnight Sky” once had aliens in it! The singer is opening up about allegedly being “chased down” by a UFO while driving across the California desert. The 27-year-old described the experience she had — admittedly after smoking a potent marijuana concentrate — where she saw something in the sky that she could not identify. Miley made the admission in the new issue of Interview magazine, where she had an in-depth discussion with fashion designer Rick Owens.

Rick mentioned that he’d visited infamous alleged secret military testing base Area 51 in Nevada, and Miley asked if he believed in extraterrestrial beings. “I don’t really, but it seems a little arrogant to assume there’s nobody else but us,” he responded. Miley told him,” That’s what I f**king think!” before launching into her story.

“I had an experience, actually I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax,” Miley confessed. Weed wax, also known as Butane Hash Oil or honey oil, involves heating a cannabis plant’s materials with butane to extract the THC. Thus if becomes super concentrated and highly potent.

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too,” Miley continued, saying that she and her pal weren’t alone. “There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

The experience definitely rattled the “Malibu” singer. “I was shaken for, like, five days. It f**ked me up,” she confessed to Rick. He asked if the experience “disturbed” her, and Miley said that, “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

When she said “they,” its because Miley saw something sitting inside of the UFO. “I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she explained, before adding, “But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”