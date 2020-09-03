Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship Timeline: From Meeting On ‘The Last Song’ To Divorce

2010: Red Carpets, Breakups And Makeups

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars event, per Cosmopolitan, and they walk together at The Last Song premiere in March. There are reports of a “break-up and make-up,” with the two splitting up in August and reconciling in September. However, they reportedly call it quits again in November …

2011: Back Together, More Public Appearances

…but they reportedly get back together in April. Liam accompanies Miley to the CNN Heroes Gala in Los Angeles. It’s all quiet for the rest of the year, but that would be the “calm before the storm.”

2012: He Puts A Ring On It

Liam accompanies Miley to the Vanity Fair Oscar Bash in February, and she supports him at the Hunger Games premiere in March. Engagement rumors fly when she’s spotted wearing a ring around her finger, and they confirm it in June. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam.”



2013: Breakup Again, Kissing Other People, Public Meltdowns

It’s a rough year for the couple. They go for five months without being photographed together. After the release of Bangerz and Miley’s now-infamous “twerking” incident at the VMAs, the couple calls it quits. Liam is spotted making out with Eiza Gonzalez shortly afterward. In her first post-breakup performance, Miley breaks down while singing “Wrecking Ball.”



2014-2015: Miley Dates New Guy & Gets Candid About Her Attractions

Miley Cyrus begins dating Patrick Schwarzenegger in November 2014. The relationship collapses the following April. A quiet year for these two as a couple. Miley opens up about her sexuality. “I remember telling [my mom] I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, ‘I love them. I love them like I love boys,’ “ she said in a Paper magazine interview.



2016: First Public Outing In Years

2016: In January, the couple is spotted together for the first time in years. They attend a music festival in Australia, and Elsa Pataky, the wife of Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, shares a picture of her hanging out with Miley. Shortly afterward, she’s seen wearing her old engagement ring, and the relationship is back on. Miley and Liam are seen together in public for the first time in April. Miley verbally confirms that the engagement is back on during an October episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



2017: Miley Pens Sweet Song For Liam

The two continue to be the perfect example of a happy relationship Miley released “Malibu,” a song about Liam, in May. Liam makes a guest appearance on a November episode of Saturday Night Live (where Miley was the musical guest.)



2018: They Finally Say “I Do”

Miley and Liam attend the 90th Academy Awards, Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation viewing party, and then the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash. In July, Miley deletes her Instagram, leaving some to speculate about a breakup. Liam posts a picture of them together to his Instagram in August, ensuring fans that they are still on. In November, Liam and Miley’s home burns down in the Malibu brushfires. In December, it finally happens: Miley and Liam get married. The couple ties the knot in an intimate affair during the Winter holidays.



2019: Marriage Confirmation, Talks Of Having Babies, Shocking Split

Miley confirms that she and Liam are married. In May, Liam says he wants “maybe 20 kids” with Miley, and they attend the Met Gala together. In between then and August 2019, something happens. The couple announces their breakup at the start of the month, and less than two weeks later, Liam filed for divorce. Their marriage lasted less than eight months. During this time, Miley releases “Slide Away,” a track that many assume is about her breakup with Liam.



2020: Miley Speaks About The Downfall Of Their Relationship

Miley held nothing back while discussing how she felt about the end of their relationship and how she was made to look like the bad guy in the press. ““I just went through a very public divorce which f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she revealed. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

