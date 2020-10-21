Home Celebrity Miley Cyrus Recalls Making Eye Contact With an Alien After Seeing UFO
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Recalls Making Eye Contact With an Alien After Seeing UFO

0

By

Johnni Macke

Out of this world! Miley Cyrus wasn’t sure she believed in extraterrestrial beings until she saw one in person.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus, 27, told Interview magazine on Monday, October 19. “I’m pretty sure about what I saw.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer admitted that she “bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop” before she saw the UFO, “so it could have been the weed wax” and not another life-form.

Miley Cyrus at Tom Ford’s Fall Winter 2020 fashion show on February 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Hannah Montana alum, however, has a vivid memory of the experience.

“The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow,” she explained. “I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too.”

Cyrus noted that a couple of other cars “stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

The “Malibu” songstress took it a step further, revealing that she saw “a being sitting in the front of the flying object,” but didn’t call it an alien.

- Advertisement -

“It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” she explained. “I was shaken for, like, five days. It f–ked me up.”

Cyrus added: “I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer isn’t alone in her alleged alien encounter. Post Malone and January Jones both revealed earlier this year that they too have had run-ins with otherworldly creatures.

“I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’” the “Sunflower” rapper, 25, said during a July episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, noting he’s seen UFOs in New York, Utah and California. “But I was there with, like, four other f—kin’ people and they saw it too.”

Jones, for her part, recalled spotting a UFO in a field in Iowa during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. “It was definitely a spaceship,” the Mad Men alum, 42, said. “Or a shooting star that just couldn’t figure it out.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSix Enormous Hot-Dog-Shaped Vehicles Travel America, Spreading Only Brand Awareness and Joy
Next articleRiverrun

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Mark Ruffalo defends Chris Pratt: 'He is just not overtly political as a rule'

0
ByMark Ruffalo has Chris Pratt’s back.  Ruffalo is speaking out in support of his Avengers co-star after Twitter dubbed Pratt the “worst Hollywood Chris.” It...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan admits co-star Susanna Reid thought him joining GMB was the ‘worst thing'

0
By"I know you've had the conversation that they would love you here at Times radio?" he grinned. The GMB host chuckled: "Everyone would love me,"...
Read more
Celebrity

Kardashians Go Country: Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Don Cowboy Hats & Boots For Fun Family Pic

0
ByJason Brow Forget ‘Keeping Up.’ After seeing Kim Kardashian’s country-themed photos of the entire family, maybe the KarJenners can reboot ‘Little House on the Prairie’...
Read more
Celebrity

Bill Cosby, 83, Looks Unrecognizable With Nearly Bald Head In New Mugshot

0
BySamantha Wilson Bill Cosby looked downtrodden in his latest, updated mugshot. Two years into his prison sentence, the comedian, now nearly bald with a greying...
Read more
Celebrity

Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation

0
ByMeredith Nardino Totally transformed! Chrishell Stause is proud of how strong her muscles have become from her Dancing With the Stars training — especially in...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Baio Trolls John Stamos For Wanting To Replace Him In ‘Happy Days’ Reunion: Where’s Aunt Becky?

0
BySamantha Wilson Scott Baio lashed out after John Stamos said that he wants to play his character, Chachi, in the ‘Happy Days’ reunion. He even...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Book review: Well Behaved Indian Women

Entertainment 0
ByDEBUT author Saumya’s story spans three generations, each carrying the burden that society and family has inflicted upon them. Simran Mehta feels...
Read more

Fortnite update 14.40 patch notes: Server downtime, Fortnitemares, Zombies, Midas Ghosts

Gaming 0
ByFortnite developer Epic Games is getting ready to release update 14.40 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. The new Fortnite update has...
Read more

Halo: The Master Chief Collection runs up to 4K 120FPS on Xbox Series X

Gaming 0
ByCorrrtana.You'll have a shiny new Halo to play on Xbox Series S/X this year after all - sort of. Microsoft has now confirmed a newly-optimised...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress