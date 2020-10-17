Home Celebrity Miley Cyrus Says Her Dog Got Electrocuted on ‘The Voice’ Set
Miley Cyrus Says Her Dog Got Electrocuted on ‘The Voice’ Set

Johnni Macke

The secret life of dogs! Miley Cyrus recalled one of her pet’s most outrageous stories that happened while she was a coach on The Voice.

The “Malibu” singer, 27, revealed that her animals have had a variety of wild moments, one of which took place with her pooch Little Dog when they were on set of the competition series. Cyrus was a coach on season 11 and season 13, which aired in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She also served as an advisor on season 10.

“This is sad, but it was handled, and my dog is totally thriving and fine,” Cyrus began her story, speaking with Frankie V on the Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show on Thursday, October 15.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

She continued: “You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer reassured her fans that Little Dog is in good health, saying, “she was totally fine” and is now “thriving” at home in Nashville.

Cyrus, who revealed that her dogs “rule my entire house,” also teased her most embarrassing animal experience involving her pooch Mary Jane.

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you,” she joked. “Mary Jane is a freak a leek. The story has to do with 2012 Halloween [and] my dog licking something.”

Miley Cyrus on “The Voice.” Trae Patton/NBC

The “Slide Away” musician noted that it was “a thing,” but wouldn’t say what Mary Jane licked and how it ended. She did, however, note that she “had to send an apology gift” to fix it.

The Grammy winner later admitted that her “favorite” pet isn’t one of her dogs but is actually her blow fish.

“I have a really good connection with my blow fish,” she said.

Cyrus introduced fans to her newest family member, puppy Bo, in March. She showed off the rescue dog alongside then-boyfriend Cody Simpson amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Five months later, the Hannah Montana alum confirmed that she and Simpson, 23, had called it quits after 10 months of dating.

The former Disney Channel star first linked to Australian singer in October 2019 after splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

She married her Last Song costar, 30, in December 2018, after dating on and off for 10 years. They called it quits seven months later. Cyrus moved on with Carter, 32, in August 2019, but they broke up one month later.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

