Home Celebrity Miley Cyrus Sounds Amazing Covering Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’ For ‘Backyard Sessions’...
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Sounds Amazing Covering Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’ For ‘Backyard Sessions’ — Watch

0

Emily Selleck

The only thing more iconic than one pop star, is two! Miley Cyrus covered pop diva Britney Spears’ hit song ‘Gimme More’ — and we’re obsessed.

Miley Cyrus has covered one of the most iconic songs from the 2000s: Britney Spears‘ 2007 hit “Gimme More”. The former Hannah Montana star, who has been delighting fans with new music in 2020, performed a stripped back version of the track for Backyard Sessions on MTV Unplugged which dropped on October 16. Dressed in a wild zebra print dress and matching elbow length gloves, she totally matched her surroundings which gave us major jungle vibes.

She also accessorized with gold bracelets, black and white sunglasses, and stiletto pumps. The MTV special also featured a cameo from her baby sister, and fellow songstress, Noah Cyrus. “We got so high we saw Jesus,” Miley captioned an Instagram post in reference to Noah’s song, “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” Her mini-me commented, “i told miley next years gonna be our b***h and she said ‘why wait til next year’. i love you so much.” Their proud dad Billy Ray Cyrus also wrote, “you’re not gonna wanna miss this! #ProudPappy.”

miley
Miley Cyrus covered Britney Spears’ hit Gimme More. Image: MEGA

The performance comes just a couple of months after she dropped her new hit “Midnight Sky”, and she stunned fans when she dazzled and dangled (from a disco ball… literally) during her MTV Video Music Awards performance on August 30! The Grammy nominated singer totally nailed her first live performance of the sultry disco track which she dropped in mid August.

Miley looked stunning in a tight, black dress which featured a thigh-high slit. At one point, she tore off the bottom half of her skirt before she hopped onto a silver disco ball. The bold moment instantly reminded fans of her infamous 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video, when she sat on a swinging wrecking ball in the nude. Miley is truly just as iconic as ever!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus: Tory MPs clash over Manchester restrictions
Next articleWhat Is a 'Nap Dress' and Why Do Women Want It So Badly?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

These 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies Will Melt Your Heart

0
Us Weekly Staff ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
Read more
Celebrity

Linda Evangelista praises 'courage' of women accusing ex-husband of sexual assault: 'I believe that they are telling the truth'

0
View photosSupermodel Linda Evangelista is supporting four women accusing her ex-husband Gérald Marie of sexual assault and rape. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) MoreSupermodel...
Read more
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of Halloween — Cute Pic

0
Cassie Gill Countdown to Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign cuddled up for a cozy evening as they watched ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’With...
Read more
Celebrity

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Sean Is Not Living With Her

0
Kathy Campbell Braunwyn Windham-Burke fueled further speculation about her marriage to husband Sean Burke after admitting that they are no longer living together.The Real Housewives...
Read more
Celebrity

Gabrielle Union, 47, Slays In Plunging Leopard Dress With High Slit For Dinner At Catch — See Pics

0
Emily Selleck Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb to hit up West Hollywood hot spot Catch. She rocked an animal print dress with a matching...
Read more
Celebrity

Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

0
Emily Selleck Our hearts! Funnyman Kevin Hart has shared a sweet new snap of his newborn baby daughter Kaori, who was born less than one...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Leddie Brown explodes for 87-yard score, Mountaineers up 24-10 on Jayhawks

Sports 0
On the hand-off from Jarret Doege, Leddie Brown slips up the middle and cruises to the end zone for the easy 87-yard score. Brown...
Read more

These 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies Will Melt Your Heart

Celebrity 0
Us Weekly Staff ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
Read more

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk fear amid rumours Reds star out for season with ACL injury

Sports 0
"To be fair, Jordan came up and apologised to me after the game and to tell Virgil. "It mustn't be great. But yeah, not...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: