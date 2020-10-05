Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Was ‘Rejected’ After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Audition: It Was ‘Difficult’

Erin Silvia

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, just shockingly revealed that she was rejected after auditioning for a role on Game of Thrones at at time when she was “very disheartened” over hearing “no” a lot, and it almost led her to quit acting before landing her iconic role of Eleven on Stranger Things. The now successful actress sat down for a video interview on the Oct. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her experiences with the difficulties of trying to make it in the acting industry. “I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes,” she said while explaining that she was auditioning for “anything really” during her pre-Stranger Things days.

“I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that,” she continued. “That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult’ and um, I guess I really wanted that role.” The English beauty, who now stars in the Netflix film Enola Holmes, went on to explain that her audition for Stranger Things was one of her “last gos” at acting. “I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, ‘Hey we’d love to Skype with you’ and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history,” she said with a smile.

Although Millie has been in quarantine and not filming new episodes of Stranger Things due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other people, Netflix announced on Oct. 1 that the series has started production on season 4. “Today in Hawkins…,” a tweet from the network read along with a pic that showed a clapperboard in front of a clock. Millie also addressed the beginning of production in her interview.

“I can’t wait to get back to work. I’ve missed playing Eleven so much,” she said. “She’s always such a challenge to play and I just miss work to be honest with you.”

Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 and Millie has been a part of the cast from the beginning. The popular show also stars other talented actors such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Natalie Dyer.