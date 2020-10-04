Home Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a...
Celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a Role on Game of Thrones

0
Millie Bobby Brown Says She Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting a Role on Game of Thrones 1

Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After GoT Audition | PEOPLE.com

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.


Source:Yahoo Celebrity

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLili Reinhart Is Just Being Honest
Next articleIn Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the president

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Newslanes - 0
Us Weekly Staff A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet...
Read more
Celebrity

Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On ‘Buffy’ In Quarantine — Watch

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!Sarah Michelle...
Read more
Celebrity

These Soft, Comfy Bras Are Perfect for Sleeping on Hot Nights

Newslanes - 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling a little too hot at night?...
Read more
Celebrity

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Michelle On 28th Wedding Anniversary

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Barack Obama shared a loving photo of himself sharing a tender and happy moment with his wife Michelle in honor of their 28th...
Read more
Celebrity

Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony In Blue Swimsuit — See Pic

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram snap, while spending some quality time with her mom and pals Ciara...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Calls Her 'Beautiful' Amid Weight Loss

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, posted a loving comment on a photo of the Pitch Perfect actress on Friday, October 2.Wilson, 40, shared...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Many Top AI Researchers Get Financial Backing From Big Tech

Business Newslanes - 0
Will Knight As a grad student working on artificial intelligence, Mohamed Abdalla could probably walk into a number of well-paid industry jobs. Instead, he wants...
Read more

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Us Weekly Staff A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet...
Read more

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionBoris Johnson: "It's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas"Boris Johnson has warned it may...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: