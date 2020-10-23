Mirzapur season 2: Golu star Shweta Tripathi addresses major change to character

By

When his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) accidentally kills a groom during a wedding, the crime lord goes to desperate lengths to absolve his family, including hiring idealistic lawyer Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang).

After proving a surprise hit back in 2018, the series has finally returned for another round.

In season one, viewers were introduced to Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), the love interest and eventual wife of Pandit’s son Guddu (Ali Fazal).

Sweety also has a younger sister, Golu (Shweta Tripathi), who is set for a pivotal role for the ongoing second season.