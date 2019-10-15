World Mr Delatorre had gone to get the dip off the shore of Kailua-Kona in the start of the month.

However, his family and friends said that they never heard in the 45-year old . Now, rescuers with Hawaii’s Fire Department stated they’ve found ripped clothing and shattered diving gear from the seas around where the guy had been believed to be swimming. Hawaii authorities issued a statement that read: “Hawaii Fire Department divers recovered clothes and diving equipment in the waters near the buoy that were identified as belonging to Delatorre. “They indicated the damage to the clothing to be attributed to sharks.”

Another source stated the garments was found “shredded” that is consistent with a shark bite. The fire section’s hunt for its diver was suspended after that they found that the clothes. Police have clarified Mr Delatorre as 5’4″ and 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There are around 40 species of shark near the region where Mr Delatorre went missing, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. READ MORE: Terrifying 19-foot Great white shark launches ‘petrifying’ attack

“Although any shark could be potentially harmful, particularly if triggered, it’s thought that just a few species of Hawaiian sharks are accountable for biting people. “Many in-shore species are hard to differentiate from one another, and positive identification is frequently not made. “People who enter the water need to recognise that there are hidden dangers. “A number of marine animals can cause serious injury to people, and sharks are just one example.

“Entering the ocean should be considered a ‘wilderness experience,’ where people are visitors in a world that belongs to the sharks.” It comes as a young pupil had a close encounter with a fantastic white shark at Bali recently. Nina Coleman was a part of a group of scuba divers investigating a reef, when she became conscious of a sudden dread one of her fellow sailors.

Terrifyingly for the sailors, the massive predator swam in the direction of the group. To her amazement and terror, the ecological management pupil realised that a five-metre extended good white shark was swimming through the water only a couple of feet off. Fortunately for the sailors, the fearsome predator had anything else on its head, as it peacefully drifted away. 12