MLB playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for the Division Series

And now, a little normalcy for the 2020 MLB postseason in the form of the Division Series.

The ALDS features two intriguing matchups that will rekindle longstanding feuds in the East and West. The Yankees and Rays got nasty with one another this season, with suspensions levied and benches clearing in August, leading to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash threatening to unleash a “stable of guys who throw 98” on the Bombers. Tampa Bay plowed through the AL East, winning its first division crown since 2010, and then dispatched the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. The hot-and-cold Yanks took care of Cleveland in the first round. 

The other AL series features a battle of West Division rivals, the A’s and Astros, and this one should also be a doozy. The A’s will throw Mike Fiers — the former Astro who blew the lid off the Houston cheating scandal — while Carlos Correa and the rest of the lineup will look to exact a little revenge this coming week.

Division rivals will clash in the NLDS, as well.

In one series, the top-seeded Dodgers will take on the Padres in the postseason for the first time. LA won the 2020 season series 6-4. No. 4 San Diego came back from a game down to eliminate the Cardinals in an intense Wild Card Series. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in two.

In the other series, the Braves and Marlins will square off in a showdown of East teams. Atlanta and Miami have had their battles over the years, most recently Jose Urena vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. The Braves had the advantage on the field in 2020, winning six of 10 matchups. The Marlins, however, are coming off a surprise Wild Card Series sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Atlanta shut down Cincinnati in a two-game sweep.

MLB playoff bracket 2020

(Credit: SN Graphics)

National League

  • Dodgers (1) vs. Padres (4)
  • Braves (2) vs. Marlins (6)

American League

  • Rays (1) vs. Yankees (5)
  • Athletics (2) vs. Astros (6)

How to watch MLB playoff games

Five networks will be splitting broadcasting duties throughout the 2020 playoffs: ESPN and TBS will split the Wild Card Series; MLB Network, TBS and FS1 will share the Division Series; Fox/FS1 will get the NLCS while TBS gets the ALCS; and the World Series will air on Fox, per usual.

With a cable provider, you will be able to stream games using ESPN, TBS and Fox apps. You can also stream games on the ESPN and Fox networks, along with MLB Network, on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

MLB playoff schedule, results

National League Division Series results

The NL bubble will extend from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (for Dodgers-Padres), to Minute Maid Park in Houston (for Braves-Marlins). 

Dodgers (1) vs. Padres (4)

  • Game 1: Dodgers 5, Padres 1
  • Game 2: Dodgers 6, Padres 5
  • Game 3: Dodgers 12, Padres 3

Braves (2) vs. Marlins (6)

  • Game 1: Braves 9, Marlins 5
  • Game 2: Braves 2, Marlins 0
  • Game 3: Braves 7, Marlins 0

National League

National League Division Series

All times are Eastern, and are subject to change given results of other series:

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Tuesday, Oct. 6Marlins vs. Braves, Game 12:08 p.m.FS19-5 Braves (ATL leads 1-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 6Padres vs. Dodgers, Game 19:38 p.m.FS15-1 Dodgers (LAD lead 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 7Marlins vs. Braves, Game 22:08 p.m.MLB Network2-0 Braves (ATL leads 2-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 7Padres vs. Dodgers, Game 29:08 p.m.FS15-1 Dodgers (LAD lead 2-0)
Thursday, Oct. 8Braves vs. Marlins, Game 32:08 p.m.FS17-0 Braves (ATL wins 3-0)
Thursday, Oct. 8Dodgers vs. Padres, Game 39:08 p.m.MLB Network12-3 Dodgrs (LAD win 3-0)

American League Division Series results

The Yankees and Rays will move to the bubble in Petco Park in San Diego, while the Astros and A’s will hold their series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rays (1) vs. Yankees (5)

  • Game 1: Yankees 9, Rays 3
  • Game 2: Rays 7, Yankees 5
  • Game 3: Rays 8, Yankees 4
  • Game 4: Yankees 5, Rays 1

Athletics (2) vs. Astros (6)

  • Game 1: Astros 10, Athletics 5
  • Game 2: Astros 5, Athletics 2
  • Game 3: Athletics 9, Astros 7
  • Game 4: Astros 11, Athletics 6

American League Division Series 2020 schedule

All times are Eastern and are subject to change given the results of other series.

DateGameStart timeTV channelResult
Monday, Oct. 5Astros vs. Athletics, Game 14:07 p.m.TBS10-5 Astros (HOU leads 1-0)
Monday, Oct. 5Yankees vs. Rays, Game 18:07 p.m.TBS9-3 Yankees (NYY lead 1-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 6Astros vs. Athletics, Game 24:37 p.m.TBS5-2 Astros (HOU leads 2-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 6Yankees vs. Rays, Game 28:10 p.m.TBS7-5 Rays (Series tied 1-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7Athletics vs. Astros, Game 33:35 p.m.TBS9-7 Athletics (HOU leads 2-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7Rays vs. Yankees, Game 37:10 p.m.TBS8-4 Rays (TBR lead 2-1)
Thursday, Oct. 8Athletics vs. Astros, Game 43:35 p.m.TBS11-6 Astros (HOU wins 3-1)
Thursday, Oct. 8Rays vs. Yankees, Game 47:10 p.m.TBS5-1 Yankees (Series tied 2-2)
Friday, Oct. 9Yankees vs. Rays, Game 57:10 p.m.TBSTBD
POPULAR CATEGORY

