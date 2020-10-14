Modern Grief Expands Their Services to Include Unlimited Messaging and Support with a Certified Grief Coach with the Tap of a Finger

“We want everyone in need of grief services to have access to affordable support from the comfort and safety of their own home using a device they’re already spending time on daily.” says McCarthy.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, October 14, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Modern Grief announces their new membership program that provides app-based unlimited messaging and support with an insured and certified Grief Coach at any time.

The biggest barrier to getting grief and loss support is cost. Followed closely by the ease of access and convenience. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has brought increased attention to the desperate need for affordable online and app-based grief support services.

Modern Grief expands its services with the launch of an app-based membership. Members get unlimited messaging with a personally matched, insured, and certified Grief Coach using a HIPAA-compliant mobile app (iOS & Android), with personalized in-app activities and assignments, as well as in app-mood tracking and wellness reminders.

About 2.5 million people die in the United States annually, each leaving an average of five grieving people behind. While the death of a loved one is the most recognized cause of grief, we also support those experiencing a divorce, loss of a relationship, loss of a pet, suicide, loss of a job, loss of faith, loss of health, or any significant loss.

Modern Grief was founded by Claire McCarthy, a Certified Grief Recovery Specialist, Certified Grief and Loss Coach, and bereaved parent after the death of her only daughter, Peyton, in 2008.

“App-based grief coaching was the natural progression in our commitment to modernizing the way we “do” grief as a society,” says McCarthy “we want everyone in need of grief services to have access to affordable support from the comfort and safety of their own home using a device they’re already spending time on daily.”

Individual memberships start at just $ 247/month and founding members who join in 2020 are locked into introductory pricing for the duration of their membership. Corporate memberships are also available for organizations.

Modern Grief provides membership-based grief coaching, on-demand grief courses, grief awareness programs for friends and family, and workplace consulting to HR Leaders, People Managers, and forward-thinking organizations.

