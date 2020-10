Mentholatum is setting the trend for lip balms with its latest Melty Cream Lip – the first in the market with a melting-like texture.

Boasting a unique cream texture which subsequently melts onto lips upon application, this unrivalled product is sure to hydrate and nurture your lips to the next level!

The Melty Cream lip balm is available in two variants – Fragrance Free and Rich Honey.

Source:Entertainment & Lifestyle

