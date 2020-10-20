Home Sports Monday scorecard: What next for Vasiliy Lomachenko after loss to Teofimo Lopez?
Sports

Monday scorecard: What next for Vasiliy Lomachenko after loss to Teofimo Lopez?

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna)

Welcome to Vasiliy Lomachenko as the new honorary chairman of the ‘Who needs ’em club?’.

Well, maybe.

A long-running joke in boxing is that there is a special group of fighters that you dare not fight.

Not necessarily the unbeatable ones, some of them offer lucrative pay days or world title opportunities that you just can’t turn down.

But the ones who are brilliant yet offer financial reward nowhere near what you deserve for taking them on and are often without a belt.

Lomachenko has just entered that select club and gone straight in at the top of the list.

Teofimo Lopez pulled off one of the great wins by dethroning Lomachenko as pound-for-pound king.

- Advertisement -

It was a superb performance as the 23-year-old brash Brooklynite proved he can walk the walk as well as talk the talk by backing up his pre-fight predictions.

Lopez was huge in comparison to Lomachenko in the ring, and he used that size effectively in the first half of the fight to rack up a commanding lead not even the great Ukrainian could chase down.

Teofimo Lopez dominated Vasiliy Lomachenko in the opening rounds of the bout

His power troubled Lomachenko, a fighter who since he lost to Orlando Salido in his second professional fight has rarely looked perturbed by anything an opponent has thrown at him.

Undisputed lightweight champion Lopez, with no rematch clause and little interest from him in one, will now look to either secure a bout with rival Devin Haney or move up and seek titles at light-welterweight.

Lopez has the gift of the gab and all the skills needed to now become a superstar in the sport.

But what next for the 32-year-old Lomachenko?

The 23-year-old American ace delivered with a deserved unanimous points victory
The 23-year-old American ace delivered with a deserved unanimous points victory

Having won the WBO title at featherweight in just his third pro fight against Gary Russell Jnr in 2014, he has reigned as a world champion for six years.

But he struggled to get unification fights in that division and in the one above when he became a two-weight world champion.

So his move to lightweight, a weight class he admits is probably above where he should be, was needed to get the super fights he wanted to cement his legacy.

- Advertisement -

There was enough financial incentive to get in the ring with him as well as the belief that at 9st 9lb he was beatable even if Jorge Linares, Jose Pedraza, Anthony Crolla and Luke Campbell failed.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has won world titles at three weight divisions

But now Lopez has beaten Lomachenko, will others step up?

Certainly beating the Ukrainian would add to your stock greatly but there is unlikely to be the same financial incentive there and now, having lost his world titles. there is no lure of the belts.

To say Lomachenko’s defeat has taken some of the shine off of his career would be wrong, too.

Just like when he lost to Salido, it was his ambition that cost him here.

It was always felt the only way he would lose was to a bigger man who had too much power for him.

But it may be disrespectful to Lopez to just say he only won because he was bigger. At times, was the smarter boxer in the fight as Lomachenko laboured in the early rounds.

The Ukrainian is regarded as one of the finest amateur boxers of all time

However, as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-weight professional world champion after just 12 bouts his vote into the sport’s Hall of Fame is surely just procedural at this stage.

- Advertisement -

If Lopez moves up, the titles will become scattered again which will give Lomachenko another opportunity to regain them.

Or he may opt to move back to super-featherweight where he was able to make fighters quit and he was not punching above his weight.

His promoters Top Rank have two fighters competing the WBO title later this year in Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring.

The winner might be tempted for a legacy fight to finish off their career.

Retirement can’t be ruled out either after 397 amateur bouts and now 16 in the pro ranks.

But expect to see Lomachenko back in the ring next year as he won’t want to go out on a defeat.

- Advertisement -
Previous article2 More Funny Feelings About 2020
Next articleLoose Women’s Saira Khan erupts at Matt Hancock in face mask row: ‘Stop making excuses!’

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

0
ByTAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to...
Read more
Sports

Will Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

0
ByLiverpool will be without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for a prolonged period of time as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Express...
Read more
Sports

Justin Gaethje vows to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov into submission & make him quit

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Chisanga Malata) Justin Gaethje has vowed to break Khabib Nurmagomedov 's will in their eagerly-anticipated lightweight title unification fight. Interim 155lb king Gaethje will look...
Read more
Sports

Seahawks, Steelers or Titans: Who is the best remaining undefeated team in the NFL?

0
ByVideo Details Oct 19, 2020 at 4:36p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:48The NFL on FOX team takes a look at the last three undefeated...
Read more
Sports

Four free agents Liverpool could sign as centre-back cover after Virgil van Dijk ACL blow

0
ByLiverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk faces a fight to play again this season as he gets set to undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate...
Read more
Sports

World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany

0
ByTom Gatto Hockey's future stars will be in Edmonton for the holidays as they compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship. And the hockey world will...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin exposes himself in Zoom call

US 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Flights: Airline worker admits some parts of the plane aren't always cleaned

Travel 0
ByAcross the board, though, face masks are now a mandatory requirement. Jet2, for example, explains that passengers must wear a face mask, with some additional...
Read more

Covid: Tier 3 restrictions set to be imposed on Greater Manchester

U.K. 0
ByThe highest tier of Covid restrictions is set to be imposed on Greater Manchester after talks over financial support broke down.
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress